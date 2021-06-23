Cancel
Cell Phones

Twitter now lets iOS users easily share tweets as Instagram Stories

By Jon Porter
The Verge
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwitter’s iOS app has been updated to let anyone quickly and easily share tweets to their Instagram Story, Twitter has announced. The feature works using the iOS share sheet: just tap the share icon underneath any tweet, and select “Instagram Stories” from the list of apps. Once in Instagram, the tweet can be resized, re-positioned, and adorned with the image service’s standard selection of text, stickers, music, and annotations.

www.theverge.com
