2021 NBA Draft Lottery Results: Timberwolves Get Pick #7; Send Pick to Golden State

By Kyle Theige
Canis Hoopus
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter weeks months of anticipation, the Minnesota Timberwolves (and their fans) finally know their fate as it pertains to their 2021 first-round pick:. The 2021 NBA Draft Lottery has come and gone, and the Detroit Pistons are the big winners when it comes to the Cade Cunningham sweepstakes. The Houston Rockets — who entered the lottery with the worst record in the league — fell to second, with the Cleveland Cavaliers and Toronto Raptors coming in third and fourth, respectively.

