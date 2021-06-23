2021 NBA Draft Lottery Results: Timberwolves Get Pick #7; Send Pick to Golden State
After weeks months of anticipation, the Minnesota Timberwolves (and their fans) finally know their fate as it pertains to their 2021 first-round pick:. The 2021 NBA Draft Lottery has come and gone, and the Detroit Pistons are the big winners when it comes to the Cade Cunningham sweepstakes. The Houston Rockets — who entered the lottery with the worst record in the league — fell to second, with the Cleveland Cavaliers and Toronto Raptors coming in third and fourth, respectively.www.canishoopus.com