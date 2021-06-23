Cancel
Lenovo’s new ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 launches in August for $2,149

By Monica Chin
The Verge
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThinkPad power users have a new option in Lenovo’s ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4. The new 16-inch workstation will be available this upcoming August for a starting price of $2,149. The X1 Extreme Gen 4 is powered by Intel’s latest 11th Gen processors, up to a Core i9 H-Series chip...

