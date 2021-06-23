Cancel
Legal Public Notices 6/23 issue

By Jerrica Schwartz
 12 days ago

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION: 3/Craner CASE NO.: DP18-243 IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD: L.S. DOB: 06/18/2018. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA To: NICOLE BLANKENSHIP Address Unknown WHEREAS a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this Court regarding the above-referenced child, L.S; you are hereby commanded to appear before the Honorable A. James Craner, at 10:15 a.m., on the 28th day of June, 2021, at the Thomas S. Kirk Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. This is a telephonic hearing. Please dial phone number: (407) 836-5646 (or toll-free 1-800-346- 8020) and enter participant code number 517180# (the # key must be entered after the participant code number. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS TRIAL CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD (THESE CHILDREN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD (OR CHILDREN) NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. "Pursuant to §§ 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes (2020), you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in § 63.032(3), Fla. Stat. (2020)" WITNESS my hand at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 25th day of May, 2021. This summons has been issued at the request of: Chelsea N. Bogdan, Attorney for the State of Florida FBN: 0123752, Department of Children and Families, 400 West Robinson Street, Ste. N211, Orlando, FL 32801, (407) 712-0193.

