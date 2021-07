The Annapolis Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that left a woman dead as she sat on the patio at the Graduate Hotel in the 100 block of West Street. On June 29th at 12:21 a.m. officers responded to the 100 block of West Street for a report of a victim suffering from a gunshot wound. Officers arrived and located an adult female victim. Officers and emergency medical services personnel attempted life-saving measures, but the victim was pronounced deceased at the scene. The victim’s identity is being withheld pending confirmation that the extended family has been notified.