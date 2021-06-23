Commentary: In Rural Wisconsin, It’s Time to Build for the Future

Daily Yonder columnist Donna Kallner wrote this essay for the American Communities Project. We’re republishing it here with permission. When my parents were in assisted living in Southwest Florida, I became friends with one of their young caregivers. This urban twenty-something was curious about what it’s like to live where it snows as much as it does in rural northern Wisconsin. Like many policymakers, she really had no idea what it’s like to live in an area that doesn’t even have cable TV. I never got around to telling her about wells and septic systems. But I made sure she learned you never choose “shortest route” on your GPS when you’re out in the sticks.