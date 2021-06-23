Atlanta Hawks vs Milwaukee Bucks Game 1 6/23/2021 Picks Predictions Previews
The Milwaukee Bucks are hosting the Atlanta Hawks at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee on Wednesday, June 23, 2021, at 20:30 ET in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals. The Milwaukee Bucks eliminated the Miami Heat in the quarterfinals with 4-0 wins and the Brooklyn Nets in the semifinals with 4-3. The Atlanta Hawks eliminated the New York Knicks in the opening round with 4-1 and the Philadelphia 76ers in the second round with 4-3, without having the home court advantage and any of the two series.