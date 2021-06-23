Atlanta Hawks vs Milwaukee Bucks Game 1 6/23/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Atlanta Hawks NBA Pick Prediction 7/3/2021. Bucks at Hawks—NBA pick is Atlanta Hawks -2. With a possible Game 7 in their pocket must believe that Milwaukee will likely hold back Giannis in this spot with his hyperextended knee. Trae Young with a bruised foot is questionable. Looks like many of the supporting cast for both teams will be doing the heavy lifting in Game 6. With that the case would rather go with the home team. Bogdanovic, Huerter, Reddish, Capela, Gallinari, Williams and Collins will work together and bring strong shooting and energy working off the crowd to avoid elimination. Seven Hawks are averaging double digits in the playoffs with Clint Capela being close for eight Hawks as his scoring average is 9.8. Supporting casts rise in their home court. Play Atlanta -2.