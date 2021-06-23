Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

‘It is discouraging to hear ‘they just need a pad”

By Joanne Hoyle
Nursing Times
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI have worked in the speciality of continence or bladder and bowel health for over 20 years in various settings including the NHS, industry and third sector. As my experience continues to grow so does my passion for this vital clinical area. It is discouraging to hear “they just need...

www.nursingtimes.net
Community Policy
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Urinary Incontinence#Stress Incontinence#Mental Health#Nhs#Verbalised
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
Related
Mental Healthpurewow.com

The 3-Word Phrase Everyone with Cave Syndrome Needs to Hear Right Now

Do you feel anxious about returning to business as usual as the pandemic cools down? Even though you’re vaccinated and taking all the precautions to stay safe and healthy? You might be experiencing cave syndrome, a phenomenon that’s making some people hesitant to return to their pre-pandemic lives. As a...
KidsMedicalXpress

Teen programs need to focus on wellbeing, not just academics

The authors of new research say supporting children and young people's mental health is as important as supporting their academic progress, and that particular attention should be paid to the fact that some young people have struggled more than others. Findings from their study, published in the Journal of Affective...
Knoxville, TNwvlt.tv

Just like medical checkup, home products need checkups, too

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission has released a list of home products it is urging people to check annually. Nursery products should come with a registration card, CPSC recommends consumers fill it out or register products on the company’s website, this allows a company to contact the consumer in case of a recall.
HealthPosted by
Knowridge Science Report

Better balance, speech and hearing: what you need to know

Are you dealing with a communication disorder, hearing loss or problems with dizziness and balance? If so, there’s actually a specialist that can help you with that. Michigan Medicine has a diverse team of professionals within their department of otolaryngology that treats patients with speech, hearing and balance conditions. And audiologists are a part of this group.
Healthsignalscv.com

How You (And Your Parents) Can Reduce and Prevent Back Pain

As people get older, they often experience pain in different parts of their body. One of the most common complaints that we hear from them is regarding the pain they feel in their backs when they move or position their bodies in a certain way. With millions of Americans suffering from chronic pain you might think most of them have found an effective treatment but actually studies point to the contrary. Chronic back pain is often the result of compounded events that have caused stress and trauma to the back. Frequent heavy lifting or incorrect posture may also contribute to the pain.
Public Healthhealththoroughfare.com

New Warning About Covid-19 Vaccines Is Released By The FDA

The covid-19 vaccines have been surrounded by a lot of controversies these days and they continue. It’s been just revealed that the FDA added a new warning about heart inflammation. CNN just revealed the fact that the US Food and Drug Administration added a warning about the risk of myocarditis...
Health ServicesINFORUM

Health Fusion: Massage for hospital patients and you

I'm a believer in the health benefits of massage. A National Institutes of Health newsletter lists some reasons you might consider getting one, including stress reduction, relief of sore muscle pain, relaxation and to ease anxiety or depression. Those symptoms are common for hospital patients. Nancy Rogers, a Mayo Clinic...
docwirenews.com

Multidisciplinary management of elderly patients with rectal cancer: recommendations from the SICG...

World J Emerg Surg. 2021 Jul 2;16(1):35. doi: 10.1186/s13017-021-00378-9. BACKGROUND AND AIMS: Although rectal cancer is predominantly a disease of older patients, current guidelines do not incorporate optimal treatment recommendations for the elderly and address only partially the associated specific challenges encountered in this population. This results in a wide variation and disparity in delivering a standard of care to this subset of patients. As the burden of rectal cancer in the elderly population continues to increase, it is crucial to assess whether current recommendations on treatment strategies for the general population can be adopted for the older adults, with the same beneficial oncological and functional outcomes. This multidisciplinary experts’ consensus aims to refine current rectal cancer-specific guidelines for the elderly population in order to help to maximize rectal cancer therapeutic strategies while minimizing adverse impacts on functional outcomes and quality of life for these patients.
HealthNursing Times

NMC announces delayed launch date for new test of competence

The Nursing and Midwifery Council’s new test of competence for nurses who trained overseas and those returning to practice will be implemented next month, it has been announced. Having postponed the launch date last summer in wake of the coronavirus pandemic, the nursing regulator has today confirmed the updated version...
Cancergreenmedinfo.com

Amelioration of anxiety, depression, and chemotherapy related toxicity after crocin administration during chemotherapy.

Amelioration of anxiety, depression, and chemotherapy related toxicity after crocin administration during chemotherapy of breast cancer: A double blind, randomized clinical trial. Abstract Author(s):. Roham Salek, Mansoureh Dehghani, Seyed Ahmad Mohajeri, Ali Talaei, Azar Fanipakdel, Seyed Alireza Javadinia. Article Affiliation:. Roham Salek. Abstract:. The effects of saffron (Crocus sativus L.)...
Orlando, FLBLABBERMOUTH.NET

TRIVIUM's MATT HEAFY Tests Positive For COVID-19 After Being Fully Vaccinated

TRIVIUM's Matt Heafy has tested positive for the novel coronavirus after being vaccinated. The 35-year-old musician, who lives in Orlando, Florida with his wife and their two-year-old twin children, revealed his positive diagnosis in a social media post earlier today. He shared a picture of his test result and added in an accompanying caption: "Welp. Went from a non-vaccinated person to [my wife] Ashley (vaccinated) to the kids (unvaccinated) to me (vaccinated).
Diseases & TreatmentsStillwater News-Press

LIVE WELL: What are the complications of osteoporosis?

Osteoporosis is a very common and dangerous condition which is characterized by the body having too much bone loss or making too little bone, or both. About 54 million Americans have osteoporosis, and studies show that one in two women and up to one in four men age 50 and older will break a bone due to this condition. Osteoporosis means “porous bone”, which under a microscope, a healthy bone looks like honeycomb. However, when osteoporosis happens, the holes and spaces in the honeycomb are larger than they should be. These bone have lost density or mass and do not contain normal tissue structure. As you may know, when bones become weaker and less dense, they are more likely to break.
HealthBirmingham Star

Study on wheelchair users with spinal cord injury

Washington [US], July 3 (ANI): Among wheelchair users with spinal cord injury, 42 per cent reported adverse consequences related to needing wheelchair repair, according to a team of experts in spinal cord injury rehabilitation, according to a collaborative study led by a team of international researchers at Kessler Foundation. The...
Diseases & Treatmentsdocwirenews.com

Genetic susceptibility to acute graft versus host disease in pediatric patients undergoing HSCT

Bone Marrow Transplant. 2021 Jul 2. doi: 10.1038/s41409-021-01386-8. Online ahead of print. The most frequent complication of allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation is acute Graft versus Host Disease (aGVHD). Proliferation and differentiation of donor T cells initiate inflammatory response affecting the skin, liver, and gastrointestinal tract. Besides recipient-donor HLA disparities, disease type, and the conditioning regimen, variability in the non-HLA genotype have an impact on aGVHD onset, and genetic variability of key cytokines and chemokines was associated with increased risk of aGVHD. To get further insight into the recipient genetic component of aGVHD grades 2-4 in pediatric patients, we performed an exome-wide association study in a discovery cohort (n = 87). Nine loci sustained correction for multiple testing and were analyzed in a validation group (n = 168). Significant associations were replicated for ERC1 rs1046473, PLEK rs3816281, NOP9 rs2332320 and SPRED1 rs11634702 variants through the interaction with non-genetic factors. The ERC1 variant was significant among patients that received the transplant from HLA-matched related individuals (p = 0.03), bone marrow stem cells recipients (p = 0.007), and serotherapy-negative patients (p = 0.004). NOP9, PLEK, and SPRED1 effects were modulated by stem cell source, and serotherapy (p < 0.05). Furthermore, ERC1 and PLEK SNPs correlated with aGVHD 3-4 independently of non-genetic covariates (p = 0.02 and p = 0.003). This study provides additional insight into the genetic component of moderate to severe aGVHD.