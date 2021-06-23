Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Portland, ME

A Company Operating In Portland, Maine Will Pay You To Wrap Your Car In Advertisements

By Joey
Posted by 
Z107.3
Z107.3
 14 days ago
Cover picture for the article

If you've visited a handful of major cities around the United States recently, you've probably noticed an interesting new trend. Ordinary people driving ordinary cars that are completely wrapped in advertisements. It's not an uncommon practice for cabs or buses, but your 2011 Toyota Corolla? Seems kind of strange. It may not be for long though, as several companies are pushing into new markets with their ad-wrap strategy and one of those markets is Portland, Maine.

z1073.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Z107.3

Z107.3

Brewer, ME
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
723K+
Views
ABOUT

Z107.3 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bangor, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Portland, ME
Cars
State
Maine State
City
Portland, ME
Local
Maine Cars
Portland, ME
Business
Local
Maine Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Advertising#Advertisements#Quebec#The Quebec News Tribune#Nickelytics
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Toyota
News Break
Economy
News Break
Cars
Related
Portland, MEmainepublic.org

Portland's New Hazard Pay Rule Won't Kick In Until 2022, Maine High Court Rules

Maine’s top court has ruled that Portland’s emergency minimum wage increase will not go into effect until next year. Portland voters approved the changes in a referendum last year. As part of the measure, the city’s minimum wage will increase to one-and-a-half times its current rate during declared emergencies such as the coronavirus pandemic. That’s $18 per hour now, up from $12 normally.
EconomyThegardenisland.com

Largest rental car company adding more cars to fleet

LIHU‘E — As rental-car prices soar and availability is scarce this summer on Kaua‘i, “the largest car-rental company in the U.S. and the parent company of the Enterprise Rent-A-Car, National Car Rental, and Alamo Rent A Car,” according to Forbes, have begun to add vehicles back into its fleet. Enterprise...
Maine StatePosted by
Z107.3

Employers In Maine Might Not Hire You Because Of Your Weed Card

In some ways, it's hard to imagine that there's still a reason to need your medical cannabis card since it's now legal to use recreationally in Maine. But from folks I've talked to about it, there seems to be plenty of incentive to keep it. There's some dispensaries that are cheaper for med users, among other small perks.
BusinessDice Insights

Quiz: Is Your Company Cutting Pay for Remote Workers?

Companies everywhere are solidifying their plans to bring technologists (and other employees) back to the office. While many of these organizations will require their employees to return to their office desks full-time, some are giving workforces the opportunity to work from home for part of the week (i.e., a “hybrid” schedule). Still others plan on giving select employees the ability to work remotely full-time.
Maine StatePosted by
24/7 Wall St.

Home Values are Surging in Portland, Maine

In the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic, U.S. home sales slumped. Since then, however, the market has come roaring back — and rising demand, in conjunction with a relatively low supply of housing, has caused home values to surge. According to estimates from Zillow, a Seattle-based real estate data company, between May 2020 and […]
EconomyPosted by
thedrive

What Outlandish Spec Would You Make a Car Company Build?

Eager to cater to the growing class of oligarchs, supercar manufacturers today offer as much personalization as any client could want. Plenty of plutocrats, though, spend six or seven figures only to come away with unmemorable cars; with Lambos that'd still make them Monaco-anonymous at best. If you're going to spend more than the average American's lifetime earnings on a car, you might as well go buck wild, and get something like paint made from a celestial object. Something tells us we're not alone in thinking this, but that changes today.
Coeur D'alene, IDCoeur d'Alene Press

ADVERTISING: Advertorial — Your Q & A

We always like getting your questions, whether you ask them in the shop or if you email it let’s us know you are still reading. After writing this column for 10 years that is a heck of a compliment! Here are some of the recent questions we have received and our answers that we hope illuminate.
Portland, MEPosted by
Stephen L Dalton

Exploring bed and breakfasts in Portland, Maine

The Morrill Mansion B&B in Portland, Maine.Don Shall - Flickr. What is one of the best things to wake up to while on vacation? If you said a hot, homemade breakfast buffet cooked with organic ingredients, continue reading and prepare yourself for a rundown of the top-rated bed and breakfast hotels in Portland, ME, that you'll surely want to explore.
Portland, ORPosted by
Portland Report

Lifestyle wrap: Top stories in Portland

(PORTLAND, OR) Life in Portland has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date. We’ve got you covered on the latest lifestyle stories in your community. For more stories like these, click here.
Maine StatePosted by
Z107.3

You And 10 Friends Can Rent This Incredible Maine Island Estate

If you have the cash and you want to take the ultimate Maine vacation, you need to take a look at this majestic island estate. According to Luxury Maine Rentals, the estate sits on Cousins Island in Yarmouth. Located on one of the island's peninsulas, the estate house encompasses over 7,000 square feet. It has 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms. The place sleeps up to 11 (if you don't mind sleeping on cots).
CarsParents Magazine

Can You Afford to Buy Your Teen a Car?

Despite the current market being one of the worst to buy a car in decades, kids are still growing up, getting licenses, and perhaps getting on your case about buying that car they want. Sometimes, the logic makes sense; you won't need to drive them to practice, work, or school. They can run errands, go grocery shopping, and just be more independent overall. But can you actually afford it?
EconomyJalopnik

No, You Cannot Bolt A SpaceX Starlink Antenna To Your Car

One motorist in California was ticketed for attaching a satellite dish bolted to the hood of his Toyota Prius that was designed to look like one of SpaceX’s Starlink antennas. This is a good reminder that, no, you cannot do that. The California Highway Patrol of Antelope Valley posted two...
Buying CarsConsumer Reports.org

Will You Void a Car Warranty by Not Having Your Car Serviced at the Dealership?

You finally found the car that you love and worked out a great deal with the salesperson. Now they send you over to the finance & insurance (F&I) manager’s office to sign some paperwork. It’s the F&I manager’s job at a car dealership to finalize the transaction, and in doing so, upsell you on extras like an extended warranty. The manager will no doubt espouse the virtues of the dealership, thanking you for your business, while trying to maximize their profit. Somewhere in this discussion the manager, in an effort to shore up future business, says that you have to have the car serviced at the dealership if you don’t want to void the factory warranty. But is that necessary? The short answer is no.
Maine StatePosted by
Kool AM

Would You AirBnb Your Home in Maine to Make Extra Cash?

Airbnb has disrupted the hospitality industry since its first booking in 2008. It lets anyone become verified hosts and list their space as a temporary rental. Travelers now have more options for lodging than ever before. And boy do they want to travel!. Maine has hundreds of Airbnb listings ranging...
Bangor, MEPosted by
Z107.3

Check Out This View From The 101ST MAINEiacs Refueling Wing

Ever wonder what the view looks like when the 101st MAINEiacs are doing their thing, thousands of feet up in the air?. As someone who has spent a majority of their life in Bangor, watching the refueling planes take off and land from the airport, I have always been amazed by the concept that these huge, metal flying gas tanks (that's what a friend of mine used to call them, and it stuck) could be maneuvered, in such a precise way as to find a tiny hole and actually deliver fuel into another moving aircraft, without spilling it all over the place.
TrafficLewiston Morning Tribune

Electrifying move for Pullman Transit

PULLMAN — Pullman Transit officials envision having an entire fleet of fully electric buses, and last week the city made its first step toward that goal. Two 35-foot-long Gillig buses arrived Wednesday in Pullman from the Gillig plant in California. Staff is now preparing to place an order for a third bus.

Comments / 1

Community Policy