A Company Operating In Portland, Maine Will Pay You To Wrap Your Car In Advertisements

You finally found the car that you love and worked out a great deal with the salesperson. Now they send you over to the finance & insurance (F&I) manager’s office to sign some paperwork. It’s the F&I manager’s job at a car dealership to finalize the transaction, and in doing so, upsell you on extras like an extended warranty. The manager will no doubt espouse the virtues of the dealership, thanking you for your business, while trying to maximize their profit. Somewhere in this discussion the manager, in an effort to shore up future business, says that you have to have the car serviced at the dealership if you don’t want to void the factory warranty. But is that necessary? The short answer is no.