Here’s your chance to own a prime example of the car that Buick tasked with reviving the muscle car era for the 1980s. After decades of carefully curating and maintaining a collection of American muscle cars, Brian Wedding has decided to let his collection be enjoyed by some other collectors. This extraordinary collection includes examples of Ford, Dodge, and Chevy muscle cars from the 1960s through present day. However, it is also a diverse enough collection to include examples from Ferrari, Porsche, Datsun, and Maserati, just to name a few. Although it is clear that the focus of the collection was on American muscle and this collection could not be complete without a Buick Grand National.