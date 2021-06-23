This year's experiences should benefit Marshfield baseball down the line
MARSHFIELD - Like a lot of spring sports teams this year, the Marshfield High baseball team didn't have a lot of experienced veterans returning, but there were plenty of eager young faces ready to tackle varsity action. Of course, no one goes into a season thinking it will be a long term developmental project, but most spring sports teams in 2021 were looking at a rebuilding effort to one degree or another.www.wickedlocal.com