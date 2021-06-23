I Think Paper Bags Are Better Than Plastic and Not Just Because of the Environment
By now you've probably heard that on July 1, 2021, plastic bags will no longer be offered at most Maine retail stores. A new law in Maine goes into effect on that day prohibiting retailers from offering single-use bags. That includes plastic and anything that is not recyclable. Stores however can offer bags that are not single-use or are recyclable for a fee of at least 5 cents. That includes paper bags and I am all on board for that, not just because it's safer for the environment.z1073.com