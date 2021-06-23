Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

I Think Paper Bags Are Better Than Plastic and Not Just Because of the Environment

By Jeff Parsons
Posted by 
Z107.3
Z107.3
 13 days ago
Cover picture for the article

By now you've probably heard that on July 1, 2021, plastic bags will no longer be offered at most Maine retail stores. A new law in Maine goes into effect on that day prohibiting retailers from offering single-use bags. That includes plastic and anything that is not recyclable. Stores however can offer bags that are not single-use or are recyclable for a fee of at least 5 cents. That includes paper bags and I am all on board for that, not just because it's safer for the environment.

z1073.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Z107.3

Z107.3

Brewer, ME
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
718K+
Views
ABOUT

Z107.3 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bangor, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plastic Bags#Single Use Plastic#Paper Bag#Shop N Save
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Retail Stores
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
News Break
Environment
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
Z-Rock 107.7

Minnesotans Swapping Toilet Paper for Cloth for Clean Environment

Last year we had the toilet paper hoarders. I never understood that one. I mean, people were purchasing 2-3 or more multi packs from Costco and Sam's Club. I mean, where are you planning to store all of that TP? I buy one at a time and I hardly have room for that. But anyway, we have now moved in a completely different direction... in some cases.
Environmentecowatch.com

How Your Plastic Razor Impacts the Environment

Although it's convenient, single-waste plastic is plaguing our planet. Thankfully, some people are looking to reduce their plastic consumption. If you're one of them, you may face a crossroads with the complicated plastic razor. Though not categorized as "single-use," billions of plastic razors end up in landfills each year. Razors...
Monterey County, CAmontereycountyweekly.com

The tough problem of plastics. Plus, your Sunday Paper.

In case you missed it, here is this week's edition. Plastic is a sort of miracle material—but it comes at a cost. Christopher Neely here, wondering how we got to a place where we are all eating, on average, a credit card’s worth of plastic each week. That’s just one...
Presque Isle, MEwagmtv.com

Shoppers and stores prepare for statewide plastic bag ban

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Get ready to bring your own bags or pay up. New changes are on the way for many shops and grocery stores throughout the state. Say goodbye to single use plastic bags. By July 1st all retail stores in Maine will shift to reusable bags. Grocery stores like Graves Shop n save and Star City IGA are working to adapt to the changes.
Delaware StateWDEL 1150AM

As thicker plastic bags became a worse problem for environment, Delaware lawmakers look to ban them altogether

Plastic bags may be banned altogether in Delaware, save for a few very specific exceptions, following the passage of a new bill in the state House Wednesday. House Bill 212, which next heads to the Senate on the back of a 28-12 vote with one not voting, looks to remedy a new twist on the same problem legislators attempted to address with House Bill 130 in the previous session.
EnvironmentTree Hugger

Can Plastic Bags Be Recycled?

While you can’t typically recycle plastic bags in your curbside recycling bin, you can recycle them through specialty plastic recyclers. You may even be able to drop them off at a nearby retail store that collects them for recycling. Plastic grocery and retail bags are made from polyethylene, synthetic polymers...
EnvironmentScranton Times

Use lapse to banish plastic bags

In their never-ending service to narrow interests at the expense of the broader public good, enough lawmakers voted in 2019 to help Senate President Pro Tempore Jake Corman of Centre County protect a plastic bag manufacturer in his district. They temporarily disregarded their mantra that local governance is superior to...
EnvironmentKansas Public Radio

Conversations: Jennie Romer, "Can I Recycle This? - A Guide to Better Recycling and How to Reduce Single-Use Plastics"

On this edition of Conversations, Jennie Romer talks with host Dan Skinner about “Can I Recycle This? – A Guide to Better Recycling and How to Reduce Single-Use Plastics.” Romer is a Legal Associate for the Surfrider Foundation's Plastic Pollution Initiative, and her knowledge is routinely sought by legislators, environmental nonprofits, and businesses across the U.S. She has also helped author plastic bag bans in California and New York.
Weston, MAWicked Local

Weston students tackle plastic bags

At Weston High School, the Students for Environmental Action Club (SEA) team led by sophomore Max Tomczak created a recycling campaign to collect 40,000 plastic bags, or approximately 500 pounds of plastic, throughout Weston and transform the waste into a community bench through a partnership with the Trex Company. The...
Grocery & SupermaketPosted by
Mashed

Is Walmart Really Banning Plastic Bags In All Its Stores?

This is the kind of confusion that happens when people only read the headlines. This month, the Maine radio station Moose 92 FM's website caused confusion with the headline: "Walmart is going bagless July 1st" (via Snopes). The only reason the fact-checking website Snopes had to look into it was because the headline, taken by itself, might lead people to conclude that every Walmart in the U.S. would stop providing bags at checkout.
EnvironmentIonia Sentinel-Standard

Living Sustainably: Extend the lifespan of household items by reusing

Lists of eco-swaps seem to be everywhere these days. Swap a plastic water bottle for a metal one, your plastic baggies to beeswax wraps, Tupperware for glassware. These ideas come from the well-intentioned mindset it’s time to leave plastics behind in favor of more eco-friendly materials. Still, it can be...
Onondaga County, NYurbancny.com

Breaking the Glass Ceiling: A New and Better Way to Recycle Glass Bottles

Return wine, liquor and other non-deposit beverage bottles to participating redemption centers to ensure they get turned into new bottles. Syracuse, N.Y. (June 28, 2021) — By weight, 50% of glass in Onondaga County blue bins is wine, liquor or other non-deposit beverage bottles. If all that glass got returned to participating redemption centers, it could be turned into new bottles, instead of what happens to it now… Watch this video to see how to recycle glass into new bottles!
Environmentinews.co.uk

Sustainable fashion: Renting clothes can be worse for the environment than buying new, scientists say

Renting a pair of jeans can be worse for the environment than buying new, sustainability scientists have found. With many shoppers now shunning fast fashion, an array of clothing rental platforms has sprung up, ostensibly offering style-conscious consumers the opportunity to enjoy the feel of a new outfit for a fraction of what they would pay in a shop and without contributing to the industry’s vast carbon footprint.
Charlotte, NCPosted by
WCNC

Ditch the plastic bags: Paper bags or your own container needed to dispose of yard waste in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The next time you go to clean up your yard, you're going to want paper bags or your own container for all the waste. A new mandate, which went into effect July 5, requires residents who receive city collection to use compostable paper bags or reusable personal containers no larger than 32 gallons for yard waste collection. Yard waste includes leaves, grass clippings, small limbs and brush.
Athens County, OHAthens Messenger

Plastic Free July challenge

If you have visited one of our Athens County libraries this past week, you may have noticed the project Athens ReThink Plastics has put together with the Ohio Sierra Club: Plastic Free July. The colorful July calendars on display are yours for the taking with many helpful suggestions how all of us can cut down on plastic consumption. We encourage you to take on this challenge, fill out a commitment form, then drop it in our raffle box. At the end of the month, we will draw a name at each of our seven county public libraries. We are grateful for all our local businesses who donated prizes. It was validating to hear employees and business owners enthused about what we are doing, and sharing their own concerns.
Long Branch, NJPosted by
105.7 The Hawk

No More Debate: The Days Of Paper Or Plastic Are Over

Every year the non-profit organization Clean Ocean Action in Long Branch, NJ, conducts multiple "beach sweeps" up and down the Jersey coastline, to keep our Jersey Shore beaches clean. Of all the pieces of garbage collected each time, plastic is among the top offenders, including plastic bags. Listen to Rich...
EnvironmentPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

I'm a plastics industry CEO. We have a responsibility for plastic waste

The world is not ending, but we do have a plastic waste problem. And the plastics industry has a significant responsibility in solving it. As a society, we’re at a crossroads. We can, like Maine and Oregon, pursue activist-driven, partisan policies that are actually detrimental to the environment in the long run. Or we can have a serious, bipartisan policy discussion about real, sustainable solutions.
Environmentmarketresearchtelecast.com

Researchers are calling for a drastic reduction in plastic waste in the environment

According to researchers, the annual plastic pollution of water and on land could almost double from 2016 to 2025 if people continue as before. The global input of plastic into lakes, rivers and oceans in 2016 was estimated to have been 9 to 23 million tons, writes the research team from Germany, Sweden and Norway in a review article. A similarly large amount – 13 to 25 million tons – ended up in the environment on land that year, according to the article, which was part of a focus on plastic in the science magazine Science published on Thursday.

Comments / 0

Community Policy