I Think Paper Bags Are Better Than Plastic and Not Just Because of the Environment

If you have visited one of our Athens County libraries this past week, you may have noticed the project Athens ReThink Plastics has put together with the Ohio Sierra Club: Plastic Free July. The colorful July calendars on display are yours for the taking with many helpful suggestions how all of us can cut down on plastic consumption. We encourage you to take on this challenge, fill out a commitment form, then drop it in our raffle box. At the end of the month, we will draw a name at each of our seven county public libraries. We are grateful for all our local businesses who donated prizes. It was validating to hear employees and business owners enthused about what we are doing, and sharing their own concerns.