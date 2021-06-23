Cancel
Elyria, OH

Fatal May 2020 stabbing on Middle Avenue in Elyria detailed at trial

By Dave O'Brien The Chronicle-Telegram
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleELYRIA — A jury began hearing testimony Tuesday in the trial of an Elyria woman accused of stabbing another woman to death in a Middle Avenue home in May 2020. Eboni McElroy, 20, of Middle Avenue, is charged with multiple counts of murder and felonious assault, as well as tampering with evidence in the death of 20-year-old Isis Bennett. She is represented by defense attorneys Jason Harless and Christina Vagotis in Lorain County Common Pleas Judge Raymond Ewers' courtroom.

