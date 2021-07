Teachers have had yet another turbulent year, with their classroom doors opened and closed at the drop of a hat, and having to swiftly become fluent in Zoom and ClassDojo.While many school uniforms have collected dust this academic year, good teachers still deserve an end of term treat to thank them for all of their efforts during this unpredictable time.So, to help alleviate some parent admin pressure we’ve been on the hunt for the best teacher gifts around.You of course don’t have to buy solo, you may choose to buddy up with another classmate to splurge a little more on...