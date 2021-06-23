Cancel
Collier County, FL

Collier residents asked to check irrigation systems & conserve water

By Nicolette Perdomo
ABC7 Fort Myers
 12 days ago
COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — Residents in Collier County are being asked to be mindful of their water usage and try to conserve the resource whenever possible.

Some sprinklers in the county have been seen soaking the pavement instead of lawns.

County officials are urging residents to be smart, conserve and protect local water resources.

People should adjust their sprinklers to face their yard and prevent them from running between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Homes with odd-numbered addresses are able to water their lawn on Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday. Even-numbered addresses can irrigate on Tuesday, Thursday, and Sunday. Irrigating is not allowed on Fridays in Collier County.

Also, check to make sure your rain sensor is working correctly if you use an automatic sprinkler system.

The average Floridian uses 175 gallons of water each day – about 65 more gallons per day than the average American. A little mindfulness with water use goes a long way.

