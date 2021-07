Three city employees have been elected to serve on the Tennessee Advisory Committee on Arson (TACA). Fire Marshal Curtis Brinkley, who has served on the board for several years, was voted by his peers to serve as the Middle Tennessee Vice President. Life Safety Officer Kevin Douglas and Crime Scene Supervisor Kristine Keeves were both elected to serve on the TACA Board of Directors. Douglas is one of three to represent the Middle Tennessee district. Keeves will serve as treasurer.