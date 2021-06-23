12708 Vogt Ave, Chesterfield, VA 23836

Great value in Chester! This one-owner home is on the market for the first time and ready for your personal touches. It has been very well cared for and is move-in ready. Spacious formal rooms, three bedrooms and two full baths help make great use of the nearly 1600 feet of living space. A cozy den, open to the kitchen makes for great flow and conversation between rooms. Plenty of storage is available with the large attic and attached one-car garage. This home offers a large screened porch, gazebo, and a nice, quiet neighborhood just minutes from I-295 as well as shopping and dining at Rivers Bend/Chester. Heat Pump replaced in 2019.