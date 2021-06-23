Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chester, VA

12708 Vogt Ave, Chesterfield, VA 23836

Richmond.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGreat value in Chester! This one-owner home is on the market for the first time and ready for your personal touches. It has been very well cared for and is move-in ready. Spacious formal rooms, three bedrooms and two full baths help make great use of the nearly 1600 feet of living space. A cozy den, open to the kitchen makes for great flow and conversation between rooms. Plenty of storage is available with the large attic and attached one-car garage. This home offers a large screened porch, gazebo, and a nice, quiet neighborhood just minutes from I-295 as well as shopping and dining at Rivers Bend/Chester. Heat Pump replaced in 2019.

richmond.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chester, VA
Chesterfield, VA
Business
Chester, VA
Real Estate
Chester, VA
Business
City
Chesterfield, VA
Chesterfield, VA
Real Estate
Local
Virginia Business
Local
Virginia Real Estate
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Living Space#Rivers Bend Chester
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Real Estate
Related
NHLPosted by
NBC News

Columbus goalie, 24, dies from fall after fireworks mishap

Matiss Kivlenieks, a candidate to be the Columbus Blue Jackets' future starting goaltender, died in Michigan after fleeing a hot tub and hitting his head following a Fourth of July fireworks accident, police said Monday. He was 24. Police in Novi, Michigan, said a mortar-style firework tilted slightly and started...
BusinessPosted by
CBS News

Jeff Bezos steps down as Amazon CEO as retailer starts new chapter

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos stepped down as CEO on Monday, handing over the reins as the company navigates the challenges of a world fighting to emerge from the coronavirus pandemic. Andy Jassy, who ran Amazon's cloud-computing business, replaced Bezos, a change the company announced in February. Bezos, Amazon's biggest shareholder...

Comments / 0

Community Policy