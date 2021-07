NEW YORK, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) identified adverse local tissue reactions in patients who received hip replacements, even among those who were high-functioning and had no symptoms, according to a new study by researchers at Hospital for Special Surgery (HSS). The results suggest MRI is uniquely capable of assessing soft-tissue complications and that the use of MRI should be included as part of routine follow-up protocol for hip replacement patients, as an annual clinical assessment dependent on survey or blood metal ion testing alone may not detect complications.