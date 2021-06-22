Mobile Care Clinics Target HIV and Opioid Use Disorder Prevention and Care

CONTACT: Jora White, (334) 206-2778. More than 1.2 million people in the U.S. are living with Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV), but one in six are not aware that they are positive. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends all Americans between the ages of 13-64 get tested for HIV as part of their routine health care. Early diagnosis and treatment extend life and help prevent the spread of HIV.