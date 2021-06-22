Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Mobile Care Clinics Target HIV and Opioid Use Disorder Prevention and Care

By Kaitlin Sullivan
EverydayHealth.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf people can’t access the healthcare they need, bring it to them. That’s the premise of a new clinical trial funded by the National Institutes of Health (NIH) that will bring mobile care clinics to communities in Los Angeles, New York, Houston, Philadelphia, and Washington, DC. The clinics will focus on treating and preventing human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) and opioid use disorder (OUD), twin epidemics that have been both fueled and overshadowed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

www.everydayhealth.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Indiana State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nyc Health#Washington Dc#Nih#Md#Columbia University#Oud#Nyc Health#Hptn 094#Sud#Unhoused
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
HIV
Related
HealthThe Citizens Voice

Mobilize treatment for opioid addiction

COVID-19 directly has killed more than 600,000 Americans. But the strain it put on the health care system, the lockdowns that diminished personal mobility, and its economic fallout that created desperate financial conditions for millions also contributed to a record number of drug-overdose deaths over the past year — more than 97,000, the highest number ever recorded in a 12-month period.
Public Healthweisradio.com

Alabama Department of Public Health Office of HIV Prevention and Care Observes National HIV Testing Day

CONTACT: Jora White, (334) 206-2778. More than 1.2 million people in the U.S. are living with Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV), but one in six are not aware that they are positive. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends all Americans between the ages of 13-64 get tested for HIV as part of their routine health care. Early diagnosis and treatment extend life and help prevent the spread of HIV.
HealthEurekAlert

CAMH releases updated national clinical guidelines for treatment of opioid use disorder

As more evidence emerges that opioid overdose deaths have increased dramatically since the onset of COVID-19, the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health (CAMH), in collaboration with subject matter experts and medical regulatory authorities across Canada, have now released updated national clinical guidelines for the treatment of opioid use disorder. Opioid Agonist Therapy: A Synthesis of Canadian Guidelines for Treating Opioid Use Disorder, harmonizes existing provincial and national guidelines, evidence-based practices, and expert opinions into one document aimed at providing consistent and high-quality care to people with opioid use disorder.
HealthWicked Local

Sheriff gives statement regarding access to medication for opioid use disorders

With the opioid crisis heightened by the isolation that came with the COVID-19 pandemic Sheriff Peter J. Koutoujian recently gave a statement regarding Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) measures to expand access to medication for opioid use disorders. He said with opioid-related deaths higher than ever before in the state, the...
Mental Healthwhitehallledger.com

More Montanans Accessing Care for Mental Illness and Substance Use Disorders Because Of Medicaid Expansion

The Montana Healthcare Foundation released a new report that shows that Montana’s Medicaid expansion program has supported significant improvements in the state’s behavioral health system, increasing its capacity to prevent and treat mental illness and substance use disorders. Moreover, with Medicaid expansion now providing a consistent payment source for substance use disorder treatment services, Montana’s budget for preventing harmful drug and alcohol use has doubled between 2016 and 2020.
Healthmainepublic.org

New DHHS Program To Aid New Parents With Opioid Use Disorder

The Maine Department of Health and Human Services is launching a new program designed to aid mothers-to-be and new parents struggling with opioid use disorder, as well as infants who may be affected by a parent's struggle for recovery. The program is called the Maine Maternal Opioid Misuse, or MOM,...
HealthMedscape News

Direct-Care Allergy Clinic Specializes in Sublingual Immunotherapy

This is part 2 of a three-part series. Part 1 is here. Part 3 is here. With degrees in electrical engineering and computer science from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Nikhila Schroeder, MD, MEng, brings a problem-solving mindset to medicine. Being a doctor means having to "figure out all aspects...
Summit County, OHbeckershospitalreview.com

Cleveland Clinic gets $1M to provide addiction care following ED visits

Cleveland Clinic Akron General on July 1 received a $1 million grant from the Summit County (Ohio) Opiate Abatement Advisory Council to use for follow-up care for patients whose substance use disorder was recorded as a primary or secondary health issue in any of the hospital's four emergency departments in the county.
Health Servicesajmc.com

Telemedicine Effective at Care Retention Among Rural Patients Living With HIV

As a specialized health care service, telemedicine was shown to be comparable to traditional care for persons living with HIV in rural Georgia. Researchers have found that when put up against traditional, or face-to-face (F2F), care, telemedicine (TM) produced comparable results among persons living with HIV in rural Georgia, thereby presenting itself as a potential way to increase access to specialty HIV care for these individuals.
Women's Healthdoctorslounge.com

Telephone Consults Convenient, Effective for Gynecological Care

WEDNESDAY, July 7, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Gynecology outpatients receiving telephone consultations (TCs) mostly describe their experience as good or very good, with positive themes including convenience and effectiveness, according to a study published online May 25 in BJOG: An International Journal of Obstetrics and Gynaecology. Zarnigar Khan, from the...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
FloridaDaily

Florida Congressmen Launch the Infection Prevention and Control in Long-Term Care Caucus

This week, two members of the Florida delegation on Capitol Hill launched the Infection Prevention and Control in Long-Term Care (IPC-LTC) Caucus “to implement much-needed reforms that became evident during the pandemic and to create meaningful federal policies to control infections in Long-Term Care (LTC) facilities nationwide, with the ultimate goal of protecting senior citizens and enriching their lives.”
Healthdocwirenews.com

Racial/ethnic disparities in the use of medications for opioid use disorder (MOUD) and their effects on residential drug treatment outcomes in the US

Drug Alcohol Depend. 2021 Jun 24;226:108849. doi: 10.1016/j.drugalcdep.2021.108849. Online ahead of print. BACKGROUND: This study examines racial/ethnic disparities in the use of medications for opioid use disorder (MOUD) in residential treatment and the influence of race/ethnicity on the association between MOUD use and treatment retention and completion. METHODS: Data were...

Comments / 1

Community Policy