Mobile Care Clinics Target HIV and Opioid Use Disorder Prevention and Care
If people can’t access the healthcare they need, bring it to them. That’s the premise of a new clinical trial funded by the National Institutes of Health (NIH) that will bring mobile care clinics to communities in Los Angeles, New York, Houston, Philadelphia, and Washington, DC. The clinics will focus on treating and preventing human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) and opioid use disorder (OUD), twin epidemics that have been both fueled and overshadowed by the COVID-19 pandemic.www.everydayhealth.com