What you need to know about this year's tick 'explosion' in Central New York

There has been a decided uptick in blood-sucking arachnid activity in upstate New York this year. “A lot of people that communicate with us tell us they’ve never seen this number of ticks prior,” said Saravanan Thangamani, a professor of microbiology and immunology at Upstate Medical University in Syracuse who heads up a free tick-testing program. “They go out to do yardwork, and they come back with a lot of ticks on them. This is an explosion.”