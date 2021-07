A Company of Friends Theatrical Productions will host auditions for the family fantasy play “The Adventures of Alice In Wonderland” written by Tammy Barton and Gayann Truelove on Monday, July 19. This one-hour romp through Wonderland will be followed by a fun Tea Party with the cast for all in attendance. All ages are needed to cast this show from 8 years to adults. Auditions will consist of cold readings from the script and some staged movements. Ages 8 to 11 arrive at 4:00 p.m., ages 12 to 17 arrive at 5:30 p.m., and ages 18 through adults arrive at 7:00 p.m. Auditions will be held at Fayetteville United Methodist Church in Fayetteville at 175 E. Lanier Ave on the square. Over 20+ roles are available. Those cast in the show will be asked to either pay for their own costume or pay a $50 Production/Costume fee. All will be required to obtain a $50 ad for the program, as well. Rehearsals will be mostly Saturdays from 4 to 7 p.m. with a couple of Friday dance rehearsals. Performances are scheduled for September 16, 17, and 18 in Fayetteville. For more information or to be sent a script, please contact the director, Tammy Barton at acofdirector1@gmail.com or 770-599-0051.