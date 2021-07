Not only has A'ja Wilson taken the city of Las Vegas by storm, she's become one of the most dominant forces in the entire WNBA. The power forward from South Carolina was the number one pick in the 2018 WNBA Draft, as well as the first pick for the Aces organization after relocating and rebranding from San Antonio. Wilson was a national champion, three-time All-American, AP, John Wooden and Naismith College Player of the Year Award winner coming into the new Las Vegas organization that went 8-26 the year prior. In Wilson's third season in the WNBA, she led the Aces to the Finals, led the league in blocks and was the 2020 WNBA Most Valuable Player.