Coming to HBO Max in July 2021

Calling the upcoming show Perfect Strangers a reboot is done so by the thinnest of threads since the inspiration taken from the original show is about all that’s going to be used it would appear, which might make a lot of fans say ‘huh?’. Calling this new show with Robin Thede and London Hughes a reboot appears to be little more than a way to save the show from being called out for using a title that would be recognized by quite a few people since the gender and race-flipped show might appeal to a good number of people, but isn’t exactly what a lot of folks would count as a reboot. That particular argument could take a while though so it’s not really worth getting into at the moment. Instead, it’s enough to point out that the new show is going to be featuring both women as half-sisters that only find out about each other when they find out that they’ve each inherited a one-bedroom apartment that sits atop a yoga studio. As premises go it’s not the worst, apart from the idea that it should have probably been turned into a show that’s not a reboot but an old idea being given a new look.