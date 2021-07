Shake Shack's mission as a brand is pretty simple. It wishes to treat its fans to the most delicious burgers ever, coupled with mouth-watering options such as fries, thick shakes, and sandwiches. The brand may be a food sensation now, but this wasn't always the case. As per its website, Shake Shack had humble beginnings and began its journey with a simple hot dog cart in Manhattan. However, much to everyone's surprise, the cart was rather well-received by foodies in the area. This set the stage for the burger chain's growth and evolution as a brand, that's now recognized in different parts of the world for its incredible food.