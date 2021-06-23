Patriots 53-man roster projection 2.0: How does Stephon Gilmore fit in amidst holdout?
Now in the midst of a hiatus until training camp, we got our first look at the 2021 Patriots over the past month at OTAs and mandatory minicamp. Outside of Mac Jones, the biggest storyline was one player who wasn’t present on the practice field. Stephon Gilmore is holding out due to a contract dispute — the Pro Bowler is set to make less than $8 million this season — and now the two sides have a month before training camp to find a resolution.www.masslive.com