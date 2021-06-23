Patriots 53-man roster projection 2.0: How does Stephon Gilmore fit in amidst holdout?

As he holds out for a new contract with the Patriots, Stephon Gilmore comes in peace. Based on a new report in Mike Reiss’ Sunday column at ESPN.com, Gilmore’s current holdout is not a particularly hostile one. The 2019 Defensive Player of the Year went on the record with the Boston Globe in April to say he’s “happy to be a Patriot right now” and that the contract issue “will play out as it will.” Reiss’ read on the situation is that Gilmore did want to get the Pats’ attention in contract talks by holding out, but ultimately wants to stay in New England.