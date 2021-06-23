Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Patriots 53-man roster projection 2.0: How does Stephon Gilmore fit in amidst holdout?

By Chris Mason
Posted by 
MassLive.com
MassLive.com
 12 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Now in the midst of a hiatus until training camp, we got our first look at the 2021 Patriots over the past month at OTAs and mandatory minicamp. Outside of Mac Jones, the biggest storyline was one player who wasn’t present on the practice field. Stephon Gilmore is holding out due to a contract dispute — the Pro Bowler is set to make less than $8 million this season — and now the two sides have a month before training camp to find a resolution.

www.masslive.com
Community Policy
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MO
43K+
Followers
34K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Jake Bailey
Person
Deatrich Wise
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Patriots#American Football
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLESPN

Mac Jones' contract, Stephon Gilmore resolution on Patriots' to-do list

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- Quick-hit thoughts/notes around the New England Patriots and NFL:. 1. Patriots’ to-do list: The quiet time of the NFL calendar has arrived -- a break from the end of June's minicamps to the start of training camp in late July -- but that doesn't mean business stops completely. Here are three issues for coach Bill Belichick's Patriots, and where things stand with them.
NFL985thesportshub.com

New report bodes well for Stephon Gilmore staying with Patriots

As he holds out for a new contract with the Patriots, Stephon Gilmore comes in peace. Based on a new report in Mike Reiss’ Sunday column at ESPN.com, Gilmore’s current holdout is not a particularly hostile one. The 2019 Defensive Player of the Year went on the record with the Boston Globe in April to say he’s “happy to be a Patriot right now” and that the contract issue “will play out as it will.” Reiss’ read on the situation is that Gilmore did want to get the Pats’ attention in contract talks by holding out, but ultimately wants to stay in New England.
NFLUSA Today

Report: Stephon Gilmore 'is in town', doesn't have any restrictions with quad

All eyes are on Stephon Gilmore this offseason. The New England Patriots cornerback missed the team’s mandatory minicamp, which cost him $93,085, and he isn’t willing to play for the $7 million he’s due. Gilmore, 30, is entering the final year of his five-year contract with the team and likely missed minicamp to negotiate a better deal for the 2021 season.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Patriots: It sounds like Stephon Gilmore wants to stay in New England

New England Patriots All-Pro cornerback Stephon Gilmore may be holding out of team activities due to his contract situation, but that doesn’t mean he’s gone for good. Even the most delusional of fans would agree that a $7 million salary for the veteran in 2021 is a slap in the face. Gilmore knows something needs to be done. Bill Belichick likely does too.
NFLPosted by
247Sports

Jeff Darlington updates Stephon Gilmore's holdout

New England Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore is set to enter the final year of his contract with the team but there’s a chance that he could be skipping out on the team’s training camp until he gets a new deal and more security for the future. On SportsCenter on Sunday morning, ESPN NFL insider Jeff Darlington said that despite a possible $50,000 fine for skipping out on training camp, Gilmore could be looking to holdout.
NFLBoston Herald

Stephon Gilmore sends not so subtle message to the Patriots via Twitter

At this stage, it’s hard to know if Stephon Gilmore’s contract holdout will extend into training camp. But given his latest tweet, the Patriots shutdown corner isn’t hiding what’s on his mind four weeks before camp — money. Gilmore, whose 2021 base salary is $7 million, put up a post...
NFLPatriots.com

Patriots News Blitz 6/30: Stephon Gilmore makes his feelings known

ESPN Boston writes about what's next for the Patriots after Stephon Gilmore went public about his contract. NBC Sports Boston discusses if Brian Hoyer's tutor-type role to Mac Jones is worth keeping over Jarrett Stidham. Boston.com writes about how the Eagles, Jalen Hurts, explained why having a very unique college...
NFLPats Pulpit

New England Patriots links 6/22/21 - Stephon Gilmore, a minicamp holdout or was he held out?

Patriots sign WR Devin Ross. Erik Scalavino tackles this week’s Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Post-minicamp thoughts. Re Stephon Gilmore: “First of all, we don’t know for certain that Gilmore was holding out this spring. He may actually have been held out, by the team. Remember, Gilmore tore a quadriceps muscle down in Miami near the end of the last regular season.” /Some interesting Q&A this week.
NFLYardbarker

Should the 49ers Trade for Stephon Gilmore?

The 49ers need some reinforcement at the cornerback position. Outside of Jason Verrett, there really isn't a cornerback they can rely upon. That isn't the most ideal situation considering Verrett isn't out of the woods yet when it comes to being an injury prone player. Right now, his 2020 season is an outlier. Should he sustain an injury, then the 49ers will only have Emmanuel Moseley as their top corner, which will not bode well.
NFLNBC Sports

Next Pats: Is there a chance Patriots trade Stephon Gilmore?

Other than the quarterback competition between Cam Newton and Mac Jones, the top storyline heading into New England Patriots training camp is the status of Stephon Gilmore. The All-Pro cornerback did not attend mandatory minicamp earlier this month as he hopes to spark contract talks with the team. A free agent after this season, Gilmore enters 2021 with a $16.3 million cap hit and a $7 million base salary that's well below what other elite NFL cornerbacks are making.