Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Where To Stream F9: The Fast Saga?

By Pratik Handore
thecinemaholic.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a new high-stakes adventure titled ‘F9: The Fast Saga’ (also known as ‘Fast & Furious 9’ or simply ‘F9’), Dominic Toretto and his crew/family are back. In the high-octane action film, Dom and his crew must stop Dom’s brother Jakob, who is working for the group’s enemy Cipher, a cyber-terrorist. Justin Lin returns to the director’s chair in the ninth installment of the ‘Fast & Furious‘ franchise, which he also penned alongside Daniel Casey.

thecinemaholic.com
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Lin
Person
Daniel Casey
Person
Vin Diesel
Person
Tyrese Gibson
Person
John Cena
Person
Ludacris
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fast Furious#Action Movies#The Cradle Of Life#Vod
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Netflix
Related
MoviesPopculture

'Fast and Furious 9': How the 'F9' Saga Paid Tribute to Paul Walker

The Fast and Furious franchise continues to pay tribute to the late Paul Walker after the star's tragic death in 2013. In F9, being released Friday, Walker's character, Brian O’Conner, is still alive, having retired from his high-speed life and enjoying life with Mia (Jordana Brewster). When Mia returns to the Fast family to take on more adventure, Brian stays behind to take care of their son.
MoviesMarietta Daily Journal

‘F9: The Fast Saga’ is ridiculous fun, just don’t overthink it

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Remember when the “Fast & Furious” series was about a rag-tag crew of street racers that played both sides of the law? Sometime during the fourth or fifth (sixth?) movie, Vin Diesel’s Dominic Toretto and Co. became an elite team of super spies, each film as implausible and interchangeable as the last.
TV & Videosdistrictchronicles.com

Is Fast and Furious 9 on Netflix? Where to watch F9

The Fast and Furious franchise continues to race its way into the hearts of fans. The latest installment in the high-octane franchise F9 is one many subscribers are looking forward to seeing, leading them to wonder as to whether or not it is one of the many excellent action movies available on Netflix.
CarsEW.com

F9 review: The Fast saga almost gets back on track

"How in the hell are you not dead?" asks Tej (Chris "Ludacris" Bridges). It's very early in F9, and several fast things have already happened furiously. Mournful motorlord Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel) and his amazing automobile acrobats are hunting spyplane wreckage in some Central American jungle. "We do not want to cross paths with the military here," explains hacker Ramsay (Nathalie Emmanuel), before two separate militaries arrive. Everyone drives a vehicle that expresses their inner being. Roman (Tyrese Gibson) rides a jeep so armored its tires do a harmless bunny-hop when landmines explode underneath. The car's too big, like Roman's ego. It almost crushes him: Irony.
Moviesarcamax.com

There's more of the same, and a lot more, in 'F9: The Fast Saga'

The world is saved and the globe is hopped in "F9: The Fast Saga," but the key moment is when Michelle Rodriguez enters a car and, instead of doing it the way most people do, she gracefully jackknifes through a window, as if she's never heard of doors or doesn't believe in them.
Moviespunchdrunkcritics.com

DC Readers: Attend A Free Early Screening Of ‘F9: The Fast Saga’!

We’re happy to offer our DC readers the chance to attend tomorrow’s free advance screening of F9: The Fast Saga! The ninth film in the Fast & Furious franchise reunites Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Sung Kang, and more, along with Charlize Theron and John Cena! Justin Lin returns as director, having taken the helm for the third, fourth, fifth, and sixth chapters.
MoviesTalking With Tami

Movie Review: F9 The Fast Saga (No Spoilers)

I just had a wonderful afternoon checking out a pre-screening of the upcoming film F9 The Fast Saga at Regal Atlantic Station! When I tell yah this movie is the bomb, wow that’s an understatement! I will not give away too much from the film but check out my thoughts inside…
Huntington, WVHuntingtonNews.Net

"F9: The Fast Saga" Sweeps Marquee Pullman Square Cinemas June 25

The great races begins Friday (or Thursday evening at 7 p.m. for an advance premiere). After a year's delay due to the CoVID pandemic, the Fast and Furious sequel debuts exclusively on big screens this weekend. Here are times for features starting Friday. Don't forget the Cinema Week double feature...
MoviesPosted by
CultureMap Austin

F9: The Fast Saga takes series' absurdity to new heights

At this point in the Fast & Furious franchise, which has improbably reached nine films plus one spin-off, all semblance of logical storytelling and real-world physics has long been thrown out the window. The filmmakers know what fans want, and that is action sequences where people and cars accomplish impossible feats, with any actual storytelling coming in a distant second or third.
MoviesPosted by
97.9 WGRD

‘False Positive’ And ‘F9 The Fast Saga’ Are Your Weekly Double Features

This week we are checking out two new movies, one coming out in theaters and the other straight to streaming. Ilana Glazer and Pierce Brosnan star in this horror thriller about a couple who is trying to get pregnant but get a little more than they bargained for. Pierce Brosnan plays a fertility doctor that might have some nefarious motives for helping the couple conceive.
MoviesTODAY.com

Vin Diesel talks about ‘F9,’ the latest chapter in ‘Fast & Furious’ saga

Time's running out! Here are the best deals from day 2 of Prime Day. It’s almost time to buckle up for the U.S. opening of “F9,” the ninth installment of the blockbuster “Fast & Furious” franchise. At the Fast & Furious Experience at Universal Studios Hollywood, star Vin Diesel talks to Natalie Morales about the film.
Moviesscreenanarchy.com

Review: F9: THE FAST SAGA, Embrace the Absurdity, Love the Insanity

There’s a moment in F9: The Fast Saga, the Justin Lin-directed ninth entry in the Fast & Furious franchise (not counting spin-offs) that got its start 20 years ago, where Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel), a onetime professional thief, street-car racer, and occasional off-the-books government spy, unexpectedly powers up and goes into Biblical Samson mode and takes down part of an underground complex by pulling on two well-placed chains, saving his comrades from a slew of disposable henchmen intent on capturing and/or killing them.
MoviesThrillist

'F9: The Fast Saga' Is the Perfect Combination of Heartwarming and Ridiculous

The Fast Fam just keeps getting bigger. About halfway through F9: The Fast Saga—or maybe it was two thirds of the way through, or maybe closer to the beginning, I don't know, time tends to dilate over the course of these films—John Cena, playing villain Jakob Toretto (Dom's brother, oooooh), swings stonefaced over the rooftops of Glasgow on an impossibly long system of ziplines, like some heretofore undiscovered rare jungle beast in a nature documentary. The stakes are high, it's in the middle of one of the great big action scenes this franchise has steadily become known for, speeches about family and betrayal have just been made, and yet it is genuinely one of the funniest things I have ever seen. The reason F9 is such a delight to watch is because the movie itself understands fundamentally how ridiculous all of this is, and leans full throttle into it.
MoviesCBS Austin

Review - F9: The Fast Saga

Grade: C- It's the 20th Anniversary this week that the first movie came out in U.S. theaters. The "family" is back for yet another film in The Fast & the Furious franchise, now just called The Fast Saga. And a saga it is, because even though they were going to end with a 10th film, Vin Diesel has confirmed recently that there will be an 11th film to be released in 2024 with the 10th one coming out the year before. It's definitely run its course and is becoming quite the soap opera, but just when everyone is living peacefully, they get pulled in for one more mission. What else could there be? Well this time, they are going back to the beginning when Dominic talks about how his dad died on the racetrack in a fire. What happened on that day was Dominic and Mia’s little brother was there, a brother we never knew about. Well, of course, the brother, Jakob played by John Cena, resurfaces to get revenge. Now that Hobbs and Shaw are gone (and they are missed), the next best tough guy would be John Cena, right? Other things to expect, Mia is brought back to tell this family story. Justin Lin is back directing, who did Fast Five and Fast & Furious 6 and is announced to do the 10th installment as well. Lin pinned the screenplay as well along with Daniel Casey and Alfredo Casey.
Houston, TXHouston Press

Reviews For The Easily Distracted:F9: The Fast Saga

STEFON: New York's hottest new club is "F9." Director Justin Lin has gone *all out.* This place has everything: hot rods, motorcycles, child endangerment, throw-up music, beefy fisticuffs, and wish nonfulfillment. SETH: I'm sorry, "wish nonfulfillment?" STEFON: That's when the filmmakers think they're giving fans what they want to see,...
TV ShowsKSLTV

Review: ‘F9: The Fast Saga’ Has Its Moments, But Ultimately A Weaker Entry In ‘Fast & Furious’ Franchise

SALT LAKE CITY — Few movie franchises have the kind of connection between its creators and its fans that “The Fast and the Furious” franchise does. Vin Diesel and crew have been rolling out movies for two decades now and the series has a fiercely loyal following, to the tune of the saga grossing over $5 billion worldwide while its protagonists evolved from street racing bandits in southern California to James Bond/Mission: Impossible-level superheroes.
MoviesKIMT

The Fast and the Furious (2001) vs. F9: The Fast Saga (2021)

There are a lot of reasons Hollywood is such a terrible industry. Too much money. Too many drugs. An almost feudal economic paradigm. But the worst thing about Hollywood has to be the constant, paralyzing fear that nobody really knows anything. Why is this movie a success and that movie a failure? Why is this performer a star and that performer just another face in the crowd? Nobody really knows. Oh, plenty of people act like they know. The folks who made the Star Wars sequel trilogy thought they knew something. NEWSFLASH: They did not. It was all guesswork and sometimes Hollywood guesses right and sometimes it guesses wrong.