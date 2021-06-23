Hyderabad-based BigLeap Raises INR 5 Cr

The US dollar rallied a bit during the trading session on Tuesday as we continue to test the ₹74.50 level. This is an area that has been resistance over the last several days and that people have paid close attention to multiple times in the past. With that being the case, it looks to me like we are trying to break out, but the question now is whether or not we will continue to see this upward pressure, or if we are going to see the market rollover in the face of what has been very stubborn resistance?