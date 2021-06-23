Cancel
Hyderabad-based BigLeap Raises INR 5 Cr

By Prabhjeet Bhatla
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOpinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. Hyderabad-based HR staffing, payroll and recruitment firm BigLeap on Wednesday announced it has raised INR 5 crore debt fund from Champion Roller Skating Athlete and Arjuna Award winner Anup Kumar Yama and others for its BigLeap.AI initiative which is a stealth mode HR product to ease the job search experience.

