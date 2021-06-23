Golf carts banned on St. Marys street
Jun. 23—ST. MARYS — After years of complaints from motorists, St. Marys city officials are going to do something about slow moving golf carts on a busy city street. The city has approved a new ordinance banning carts on Dilworth Street from Seminole Avenue to West Ashley Street. Carts are also banned from driving on Winding Road, where the speed limit exceeds 35 mph, the highest speed limit where golf carts are allowed, according to state law.www.mdjonline.com