Williamson County, TN

Photo of the Day: June 23, 2021

By Andrea Hinds
 12 days ago
Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Williamson Source

Williamson Source

Franklin, TN
ABOUT

Williamson Source is your personal portal to all things Williamson County. Our goal is to make living here more delightful and fulfilling each day.

 https://williamsonsource.com/
Williamson County, TNPosted by
Williamson Source

Morning Source: Jon Mullins

Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with Jon Mullins about being on The Voice with Blake Shelton. Jon, a Pennsylvania native, moved to Nashville in 2014 to pursue music full time. But he was soon tested in the fire, along with his marriage, when his wife Whitney took a devastating fall and suffered crippling physical and mental setbacks as a result. Through the darkness the couple relied on their faith and commitment to each other which in turn inspired his recent trilogy of well-received 2021 single releases, which reflected on the stress, frustration, and ultimately the unwavering love and support which bonds their relationship. “Better Man” focused on his wedding vows to her to see it through for better or worse. “Get To You” dealt with the harsh realities of climbing an uphill battle. The final song, “Survive,” brought about a new light and renewed spirit.
FestivalPosted by
Williamson Source

Photos: Fourth of July Celebrations

Fourth of July festivities were underway across Middle Tennessee this weekend. As COVID-19 canceled many Fourth of July events last year, it seems like many were excited to get out and celebrate Independence Day with parades, fireworks shows and more. Check out these pictures from around town. Do you have a Fourth of July photo you’d like to share? Submit it here!
Franklin, TNPosted by
Williamson Source

Pilgrimage Festival Shares Lil’ Pilgrims Lineup

Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival welcomes you to bring your Lil’ Pilgrims this September 25 & 26, as the family-friendly two-day event returns for its seventh year at The Park at Harlinsdale Farm in Franklin, TN. Hosted by GRAMMY-nominated children’s musician Ralph Covert, the Lil’ Pilgrims Family Stage features a...
Brentwood, TNPosted by
Williamson Source

Don’t Miss Red, White and Boom July 4th Celebration in Brentwood

The City of Brentwood invites you to attend the 33rd Annual Independence Day Celebration at the Eddy Arnold Amphitheater in Crockett Park from 5pm to 10 pm on Sunday July 4, 2021. The celebration, “Red, White and Boom in Brentwood” will feature Tim Akers and the Smoking Section as the evening’s live music. Food trucks will begin serving food at 5pm, with music starting at 7pm and fireworks at 9pm. Admission is free thanks to 2021 sponsors which include title sponsor Tractor Supply Company. “As a rural lifestyle retailer, Tractor Supply is a company that values community and coming together with neighbors to celebrate shared interests,” said Mary Winn Pilkington, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations and Public Relations at Tractor Supply Company. “As someone who both lives and works in Brentwood, I am glad we are able to join again with our neighbors and enjoy the Summer Concert Series. On behalf of Tractor Supply, we hope everyone has a safe and fun weekend celebrating our nation’s birthday.”
Williamson County, TNPosted by
Williamson Source

Historic LeHew Mansion in Downtown Franklin Opens

The Heritage Foundation of Williamson County, TN held a grand opening celebration of the newly renovated LeHew Mansion to house Williamson Inc.’s Center for Innovation on the grounds of the Franklin Grove Estate & Gardens. The Heritage Foundation recently completed renovation of the 4,100-square-foot, 1889 LeHew Mansion (former O’More College...
Franklin, TNPosted by
Williamson Source

Faith Hill & Tim McGraw Sell Franklin Farm

The over 600-acre farm on Carters Creek Pike in Franklin owned by country music artists Faith Hill and Tim McGraw has sold. According to Nashville Business Journal, the estate sold to BKDM Partners, a newly formed investment group in Columbia for $15 million. The new investment group is comprised of Dan McEwen, Brock Kidd, and Chaz Molder.
Nolensville, TNPosted by
Williamson Source

Eye Care Center Welcomes Dr. Joseph Lutche

Eye Care Center of TN, located in Burkitt Commons in Nolensville, welcomes Dr. Joseph Lutche, O.D. Dr. Joseph Lutche has been providing eye care in Middle Tennessee for over 20 years and is a native of Brentwood. Dr. Lutche attended Memphis State University and Southern College of Optometry, both in Memphis, TN. Dr. Lutche graduated as a Doctor of Optometry in 1997.
Franklin, TNPosted by
Williamson Source

Today’s Top Stories: July 1, 2021

Here’s a look at the top stories for July 1, 2021. The over 600-acre farm on Carters Creek Pike in Franklin owned by country music artists Faith Hill and Tim McGraw has sold. Read More. 2Storyville Gardens Theme Park to Open in Nashville. In a few years, Nashville will have...
Nashville, TNPosted by
Williamson Source

3 Ways to Celebrate the 4th in Downtown Nashville

If you want to spend the 4th of July in downtown Nashville, here are a few things to do for the holiday. The special weekend will feature free live music, food trucks, local vendors, and family activities on PNC Plaza, along with Hatch Print mystery grab bags, available on a first come first serve basis. Participating food vendors include Moose Head Kettle Corn, Daddy’s Dogs and Cousins Maine Lobster.
Franklin, TNPosted by
Williamson Source

Franklin on the Fourth Music Lineup Announced

The music lineup for the Franklin on the Fourth celebration on Sunday, July 4, 2021 has been finalized. Old Time Bluegrass Gospel Hour will play starting at noon, followed by San Rafael Bank, Kixx, and Music City Big Band. The Dixie Strutters Band will kick off the children’s parade at 5:00 p.m. and the Jason Lee McKinney Band will follow, capping off the day of live music.
Franklin, TNPosted by
Williamson Source

Lace Up for the Franklin Classic

For over two decades, thousands of people have gathered in downtown Franklin on Labor Day, September 6, to run for a good cause. The Mercy Franklin Classic, benefitting Mercy Community Healthcare, is returning stronger than ever after a year impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Individuals can participate in the 5K,...
Nashville, TNPosted by
Williamson Source

Storyville Gardens Theme Park to Open in Nashville

In a few years, Nashville will have its first theme park since the Opryland USA theme park closed in 1997. Storyville Gardens, an imagination-driven, interactive theme park will open in the greater Nashville area. The projected open date is Spring 2025. Storyville Gardens is a theme park that uses storytelling...
Franklin, TNPosted by
Williamson Source

Morning Source: Country Artist Robert Counts

Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with country artist Robert Counts. Counts grew up in rural Franklin, Tennessee. He started playing guitar and singing at his church, where he led worship throughout his teens, but it wasn’t until after he graduated from Lee University with a degree in Biochemistry that he committed to a career in music. After winning a songwriter’s round at Puckett’s Grocery & Restaurant in Downtown Franklin, he earned a cash price and the attention of an industry publisher, who offered him his first songwriting agreement. From there, he went on to write professionally on Music Row, eventually inking a management deal with famed writer-producer Jimmy Ritchey, who encouraged him to pursue a career as a performer.
Williamson County, TNPosted by
Williamson Source

Morning Source: Author Mary Marantz

Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with Author Mary Marantz about her book titled “Dirt”. Marantz is a Yale Law School graduate and the first in her immediate family to go to college. “Dirt” is about growing up in West Virginia, and the host of The Mary Marantz Show, which debuted in the iTunes top 200 podcast list. Her writing has been featured by Business Insider, Thrive Global, MSN, Bustle, and Brit+Co.
Brentwood, TNPosted by
Williamson Source

Finders Keepers Consignment Store Closing

Finders Keepers Consignment store, located at 8105 Moores Lane in Brentwood, will close. The store has large signs on the windows stating “Going out of Business” and is currently closed for business until their going out of business sale, which begins July 1st at 10am, states the Finders Keepers website.