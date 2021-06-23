Cancel
Marion County, FL

Ocala/Marion County library calendar for June 23-29

Star-Banner
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis information comes from the Marion County Public Library System. All programs require pre-registration. Facial coverings are encouraged at all in-person programs. Marion County Reads: Visit any library location, check out library materials and get a chance to win a gift card! Prize drawing will be held on July 30. One entry per library card per visit is allowed. Prize winners will be notified. June 1-July 23. All ages, all library locations.

