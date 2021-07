The first garment I ever sewed was a pair of capri pants in middle school. One leg was red and one was black—yikes! I now design with a much more minimalist style in mind so my garments withstand passing fads and trends. Previously, I was a technical designer, working with factories and designers to make sure the fit and construction of garments were perfect. It had always been a dream of mine to start a clothing line. I even studied apparel design in college, where I designed and sewed a line of women’s swimwear and cover-ups for our senior fashion show.