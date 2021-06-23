Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Williamson County, TN

Relocating to Williamson County | Warren Bradley Partners

By Williamson Source
Posted by 
Williamson Source
Williamson Source
 12 days ago
Cover picture for the article

If you’re already here in Williamson County, then you know it’s a great place to live. But do you see what the rest of the United States sees in Williamson County? A recent panel of Williamson County leaders presented a bullish case for the region, highlighting a few of the strengths and benefits seen by business and industry leaders here in Middle Tennessee and from around the nation. Zeitlin Sotheby realtors Warren Bradley Partners shares some highlights from that recent panel.

williamsonsource.com
Community Policy
Williamson Source

Williamson Source

Franklin, TN
4K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Williamson Source is your personal portal to all things Williamson County. Our goal is to make living here more delightful and fulfilling each day.

 https://williamsonsource.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Williamson County, TN
Government
Tennessee State
Tennessee Real Estate
Local
Tennessee Government
Local
Tennessee Business
Williamson County, TN
Business
City
Spring Hill, TN
County
Williamson County, TN
City
Nashville, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Middle Tennessee#Warren Bradley Partners#Home Trend#American#Covid#Oracle#Zeitlin Sotheby Realtors#Mastercard
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Real Estate
News Break
General Motors
News Break
Politics
News Break
Jobs
Related
Williamson County, TNPosted by
Williamson Source

Historic LeHew Mansion in Downtown Franklin Opens

The Heritage Foundation of Williamson County, TN held a grand opening celebration of the newly renovated LeHew Mansion to house Williamson Inc.’s Center for Innovation on the grounds of the Franklin Grove Estate & Gardens. The Heritage Foundation recently completed renovation of the 4,100-square-foot, 1889 LeHew Mansion (former O’More College...
Brentwood, TNPosted by
Williamson Source

Don’t Miss Red, White and Boom July 4th Celebration in Brentwood

The City of Brentwood invites you to attend the 33rd Annual Independence Day Celebration at the Eddy Arnold Amphitheater in Crockett Park from 5pm to 10 pm on Sunday July 4, 2021. The celebration, “Red, White and Boom in Brentwood” will feature Tim Akers and the Smoking Section as the evening’s live music. Food trucks will begin serving food at 5pm, with music starting at 7pm and fireworks at 9pm. Admission is free thanks to 2021 sponsors which include title sponsor Tractor Supply Company. “As a rural lifestyle retailer, Tractor Supply is a company that values community and coming together with neighbors to celebrate shared interests,” said Mary Winn Pilkington, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations and Public Relations at Tractor Supply Company. “As someone who both lives and works in Brentwood, I am glad we are able to join again with our neighbors and enjoy the Summer Concert Series. On behalf of Tractor Supply, we hope everyone has a safe and fun weekend celebrating our nation’s birthday.”
Williamson County, TXPosted by
Community Impact Austin

Cases of highly contagious COVID-19 Delta variant confirmed in Williamson County

The first cases of a particularly contagious variant of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Williamson County, according to local health care officials. The Williamson County and Cities Health District on June 25 announced the county discovered and confirmed the first cases of the Delta (B.1.617.2) variant of COVID-19 through lab testing in June. According to the WCCHD news release, three cases of the variant have been confirmed.
Williamson County, TNyourwilliamson.com

Your Business Partner: Mayor Rogers Anderson to Give State of The County Address at Williamson, INC. Business Luncheon

Williamson County Mayor Rogers Anderson will deliver this year’s annual State of the County address on July 28th at Williamson, Inc.’s Business Luncheon, presented by Williamson Medical Center. Networking will begin at 11am with the program starting at noon at the Franklin Marriott Cool Springs. Mayor Anderson’s Address will give...
Warren County, NCwarrencountyrecord.com

Warren County Record

Animal shelter could face court charges for refusing to close. A Warren County animal shelter could be at risk of court charges for what county officials describe as a refusal to cease operations. Warren County government officials told The Record this week that they are seeking criminal charges against No...
Brentwood, TNPosted by
Williamson Source

New Hires Announced for AC Hotel at Hill Center

Yedla Management Company announced two key leadership hires for its new AC Hotel Nashville Brentwood. The 148-room property, slated to open in August, is the second AC Hotels by Marriott® to open in Tennessee, 5007 Maryland Way, Brentwood. Michael Hickerson joins as General Manager (GM), and Michael Owenby will serve...
Mississippi StateVicksburg Post

No Delta Variant COVID cases reported in Warren County

As of Tuesday, there are no reported cases of the COVID-19 Delta variant in Warren County, according to the Mississippi State Department of Health. However, state officials say the variant strain has a presence in Mississippi, and it’s growing. According to MSDH, the Delta variant is now the most dominant strain of coronavirus in the state. Nearby Hinds County is reporting 44 Delta variant cases — the most of any county in Mississippi.
Williamson County, TNPosted by
Williamson Source

Morning Source: Jon Mullins

Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with Jon Mullins about being on The Voice with Blake Shelton. Jon, a Pennsylvania native, moved to Nashville in 2014 to pursue music full time. But he was soon tested in the fire, along with his marriage, when his wife Whitney took a devastating fall and suffered crippling physical and mental setbacks as a result. Through the darkness the couple relied on their faith and commitment to each other which in turn inspired his recent trilogy of well-received 2021 single releases, which reflected on the stress, frustration, and ultimately the unwavering love and support which bonds their relationship. “Better Man” focused on his wedding vows to her to see it through for better or worse. “Get To You” dealt with the harsh realities of climbing an uphill battle. The final song, “Survive,” brought about a new light and renewed spirit.
Williamson County, TNPosted by
Williamson Source

Photo of the Day: July 5, 2021

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.