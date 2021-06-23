4 Steelers players that could surprisingly make the team in 2021

The Steelers will have a lot of evaluating to do before deciding on the final 53 man roster but these players could surprise many. People around Steelers Nation have made a lot of assumptions about who will make the team coming out of training camp. The final 53 man roster always gets attention as the pre-season comes to a close. The issue with final roster predictions this early out is that no one knows exactly how these players will shake out and perform during practices and pre-season contests under the lights.