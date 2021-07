Construction crews around the district aren’t taking any breaks this summer as they make progress on several projects. Page Middle’s project is in phase two of construction. This is the second of two, three-story classroom additions. A portion of the original building has been torn down and disposed of, and the fiberglass doors are installed. Contractors are installing the metal roof and coping; they’ve also begun installing the canopy structure of the roof. The sidewalk around the building is nearly complete.