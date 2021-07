After astonishing and hooking up with the fans of the fantasy genre for a very long time, ‘The Wheel Of Time’ is coming to Amazon Prime and it’s time to get the frenzy of Game Of Thrones. The story of The Wheel of Time follows Moiraine, a member of the incredibly powerful all-female organisation called Aes Sedai, as she arrives in the small town of Two Rivers and then gets onto a dangerous journey with five young men and women, one of whom will be the Dragon Reborn, who will either save or destroy humanity.