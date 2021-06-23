Kids Summer Activities at Brentwood Place
If you’re looking for a place to keep the kids busy this summer, check out all the offerings at the Brentwood Place Shopping Center, located at 330 Franklin Road. Flour Power is a kid’s cooking studio located in Brentwood. It opened in early 2020 and provides an exciting and creative environment for kids to explore the culinary world. Children learn about the world around them through applied, hands-on fun and Flour Power provides a unique experience for them to grow their food knowledge and creativity. To view all available classes click this link.williamsonsource.com