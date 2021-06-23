Kids Summer Activities at Brentwood Place

Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with Jon Mullins about being on The Voice with Blake Shelton. Jon, a Pennsylvania native, moved to Nashville in 2014 to pursue music full time. But he was soon tested in the fire, along with his marriage, when his wife Whitney took a devastating fall and suffered crippling physical and mental setbacks as a result. Through the darkness the couple relied on their faith and commitment to each other which in turn inspired his recent trilogy of well-received 2021 single releases, which reflected on the stress, frustration, and ultimately the unwavering love and support which bonds their relationship. “Better Man” focused on his wedding vows to her to see it through for better or worse. “Get To You” dealt with the harsh realities of climbing an uphill battle. The final song, “Survive,” brought about a new light and renewed spirit.