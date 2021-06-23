Cancel
Brentwood, TN

Kids Summer Activities at Brentwood Place

By Williamson Source
Posted by 
Williamson Source
Williamson Source
 12 days ago
Cover picture for the article

If you’re looking for a place to keep the kids busy this summer, check out all the offerings at the Brentwood Place Shopping Center, located at 330 Franklin Road. Flour Power is a kid’s cooking studio located in Brentwood. It opened in early 2020 and provides an exciting and creative environment for kids to explore the culinary world. Children learn about the world around them through applied, hands-on fun and Flour Power provides a unique experience for them to grow their food knowledge and creativity. To view all available classes click this link.

Williamson Source

Williamson Source

Franklin, TN
ABOUT

Williamson Source is your personal portal to all things Williamson County. Our goal is to make living here more delightful and fulfilling each day.

 https://williamsonsource.com/
Williamson County, TNPosted by
Williamson Source

Photo of the Day: July 5, 2021

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.
FestivalPosted by
Williamson Source

Photos: Fourth of July Celebrations

Fourth of July festivities were underway across Middle Tennessee this weekend. As COVID-19 canceled many Fourth of July events last year, it seems like many were excited to get out and celebrate Independence Day with parades, fireworks shows and more. Check out these pictures from around town. Do you have a Fourth of July photo you’d like to share? Submit it here!
Williamson County, TNPosted by
Williamson Source

Morning Source: Jon Mullins

Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with Jon Mullins about being on The Voice with Blake Shelton. Jon, a Pennsylvania native, moved to Nashville in 2014 to pursue music full time. But he was soon tested in the fire, along with his marriage, when his wife Whitney took a devastating fall and suffered crippling physical and mental setbacks as a result. Through the darkness the couple relied on their faith and commitment to each other which in turn inspired his recent trilogy of well-received 2021 single releases, which reflected on the stress, frustration, and ultimately the unwavering love and support which bonds their relationship. “Better Man” focused on his wedding vows to her to see it through for better or worse. “Get To You” dealt with the harsh realities of climbing an uphill battle. The final song, “Survive,” brought about a new light and renewed spirit.
Franklin, TNPosted by
Williamson Source

Pilgrimage Festival Shares Lil’ Pilgrims Lineup

Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival welcomes you to bring your Lil’ Pilgrims this September 25 & 26, as the family-friendly two-day event returns for its seventh year at The Park at Harlinsdale Farm in Franklin, TN. Hosted by GRAMMY-nominated children’s musician Ralph Covert, the Lil’ Pilgrims Family Stage features a...
Nolensville, TNPosted by
Williamson Source

Eye Care Center Welcomes Dr. Joseph Lutche

Eye Care Center of TN, located in Burkitt Commons in Nolensville, welcomes Dr. Joseph Lutche, O.D. Dr. Joseph Lutche has been providing eye care in Middle Tennessee for over 20 years and is a native of Brentwood. Dr. Lutche attended Memphis State University and Southern College of Optometry, both in Memphis, TN. Dr. Lutche graduated as a Doctor of Optometry in 1997.
Williamson County, TNPosted by
Williamson Source

Photo of the Day: June 29, 2021

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.
Franklin, TNPosted by
Williamson Source

Faith Hill & Tim McGraw Sell Franklin Farm

The over 600-acre farm on Carters Creek Pike in Franklin owned by country music artists Faith Hill and Tim McGraw has sold. According to Nashville Business Journal, the estate sold to BKDM Partners, a newly formed investment group in Columbia for $15 million. The new investment group is comprised of Dan McEwen, Brock Kidd, and Chaz Molder.
Brentwood, TNPosted by
Williamson Source

Finders Keepers Consignment Store Closing

Finders Keepers Consignment store, located at 8105 Moores Lane in Brentwood, will close. The store has large signs on the windows stating “Going out of Business” and is currently closed for business until their going out of business sale, which begins July 1st at 10am, states the Finders Keepers website.
Franklin, TNPosted by
Williamson Source

Lace Up for the Franklin Classic

For over two decades, thousands of people have gathered in downtown Franklin on Labor Day, September 6, to run for a good cause. The Mercy Franklin Classic, benefitting Mercy Community Healthcare, is returning stronger than ever after a year impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Individuals can participate in the 5K,...
Nashville, TNPosted by
Williamson Source

Today’s Top Stories: June 30, 2021

Here’s a look at the top stories for June 30, 2021. 1Storyville Gardens Theme Park to Open in Nashville. In a few years, Nashville will have its first theme park since the Opryland USA theme park closed in 1997. Read More. 2Franklin Man Charged in Middle Tennessee Undercover Sex Trafficking...
Fairview, TNPosted by
Williamson Source

Smokey’s Collectibles Opens in Fairview

Smokey’s Collectibles, offering vintage/current sports cards, superhero action figures, comics, and toys opened in Fairview at 1696 Fairview Boulevard. Owned by Fairview resident Justin Miller, the store held a grand opening on Saturday, June 26th. Miller and his wife, Diane, and two children Zach and Julia have called Fairview home...
Williamson County, TNPosted by
Williamson Source

IAMS Partners With Animal Center to Protect Dogs Ahead of Fourth of July Holiday

Ten million pets are reported lost or stolen in the U.S. every year. More dogs go missing on and around the Fourth of July than any other time of year, making the days around the holiday some of the busiest for shelters. To help make sure beloved pets are protected before the holiday, the IAMS brand is offering free services to get pets registered with its first-of-its-kind nose-scanning smartphone technology, NOSEiD. Through the NOSEiD app, pet parents can make a profile for their dog, including scans of their dog’s nose and a physical description to help pet parents reunite with missing dog.
Franklin, TNPosted by
Williamson Source

Franklin on the Fourth Music Lineup Announced

The music lineup for the Franklin on the Fourth celebration on Sunday, July 4, 2021 has been finalized. Old Time Bluegrass Gospel Hour will play starting at noon, followed by San Rafael Bank, Kixx, and Music City Big Band. The Dixie Strutters Band will kick off the children’s parade at 5:00 p.m. and the Jason Lee McKinney Band will follow, capping off the day of live music.
Williamson County, TNPosted by
Williamson Source

WCS Schools Construction Update – June 2021

Construction crews around the district aren’t taking any breaks this summer as they make progress on several projects. Page Middle’s project is in phase two of construction. This is the second of two, three-story classroom additions. A portion of the original building has been torn down and disposed of, and the fiberglass doors are installed. Contractors are installing the metal roof and coping; they’ve also begun installing the canopy structure of the roof. The sidewalk around the building is nearly complete.