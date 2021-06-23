Cancel
Los Angeles County, CA

Reported Cases in DTLA and surrounding areas as of June 13

 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChinatown: 738; Little Tokyo: 403; Los Feliz: 1,066; Silverlake: 3,225; South Park: 7,388; Wilshire Center: 5,647. On June 13, the Los Angeles County Public Health Department confirmed 191 new cases and five additional COVID-19 deaths. Currently, there are 1,246,821 total cases with the overall death toll at 24,421. There were 221 people hospitalized with COVID-19 on June 13 — 15 fewer than the day before. The county has lifted the majority of health restrictions, but health officials continue to urge residents to be cautious as only half of the population is fully vaccinated. Officials are also asking everyone eligible to go get a vaccination as soon as possible. Anyone who gets their first dose at a county, city or St. John’s Well Child and Family Center vaccination site will be entered to win season tickets for the Clippers, Chargers or Rams. The incentive is also open to those who are coming in for a second dose and bringing along someone who needs a first dose.

www.ladowntownnews.com
