The last time I published a true basketball recruiting update was August 1st, 2019. Nearly 2 years ago. There’s good reason for that. Washington ultimately ended up signing 0 high school recruits in the class of 2020. They got an early commitment in 2021 from Jackson Grant but then the pandemic started (Dominiq Penn and Samuel Ariyibi also signed but both came completely out of left field). There were no AAU tournaments last summer to provide us with updates and also no high school seasons for most of the West until the spring.