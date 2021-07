June 21-27: Results and more from the Mariners, Hops, Canadians, Pickles and more.To cover our bases, Diamond Beat is the place to find results and updates about baseball and softball action in the region, including coverage of the Seattle Mariners and more. SUNDAY, JUNE 27 Pro baseball Mariners, White Sox split — Seattle won the completion of a suspended Saturday game 3-2, then Chicago won a seven-inning second game 7-5 at Comiskey Park. But the story of the day was the ejection of Seattle pitcher Hector Santiago after the fifth inning of the first game. Santiago is the first pitcher...