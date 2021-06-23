Robert E. Dudley, Sr. was born August 4,1941 in Johnson City, TN. entered into eternal rest on June 8, 2021. Robert leaves to hold memories dear, his children: daughters, Cheryl Rhea, Aquila Dudley and Julie Dudley; son, Robert E. Dudley, Jr.; grandchildren, Taleah Rogers, Anayah Cox and Travis Horne; great-granddaughter, Carah Taylor; brother, Henry Dudley (Margaret); sister, Delores Page, whom he lovingly called “Sister-Momma” (Thomas, Jr.); and an especially devoted cousin, Gladys Forney, who opened her heart and home like a sister to Bobby, whom she affectionately called “Pops”, and her children: Neal, Diana, Missy and Jonathan for whom he held a special place in his heart. He also leaves to cherish fond memories his former wife, Tracy Dudley, beloved cousins, nephews, nieces and many friends.