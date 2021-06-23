Lobbying world

Cancel
Capitol Counsel hired Jonathan Kott as a partner. Kott was most recently senior adviser to Sen. Chris Coons (D-Del.) and served as senior adviser and communications director for Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) from 2013 to 2020.

KBS Group hired former Rep. John Shimkus (R-Ill.) as a principal. Shimkus, who did not seek reelection in 2020, served in the House for 24 years and was the top Republican on the House Energy and Commerce Subcommittee on Environment and the Economy when he left Congress.

The International Franchise Association named Matthew Haller as its president and CEO. Haller had been the organization’s senior vice president of government relations and public affairs since 2010.

Airbus hired Tom Bush as senior director for government relations. He previously was legislator director for Sen. Jerry Moran (R-Kan.).

The Better Medicare Alliance announced Mary Beth Donahue as its next president and CEO. Donahue served as chief of staff at the Department of Health and Human Services under former President Clinton and most recently was executive director at Kidney Care Partners.

BGR Group named Erskine Wells president of the firm. Wells joined BGR Group in 2011 and most recently co-led its commercial and defense practices. Before that he was chief of staff to Rep. Steven Palazzo (R-Miss.) and deputy chief of staff to Sen. Roger Wicker (R-Miss.).

Alston & Bird LLP hired Kellen Dwyer as a partner. Dwyer served as assistant U.S. attorney for the eastern district of Virginia from 2014 to 2020 and most recently served as deputy assistant attorney general.

