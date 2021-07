Hi, everyone! I hope you all had a wonderful and safe Fourth of July! We had the family over to hang out by the pool and grill out, and it was a fun (as usual when the family is involved) afternoon and evening. The weather was unexpectedly pleasant so sitting outside was not bad. I want to thank you all for all of the good wishes about my post on Thursday. I am one blessed girl! Want to hear something strange? A friend from Alabama reached out to me right after the post went up to tell me about a family member just diagnosed. I am hoping to have a conversation with her this week. She will be the 5th woman that has been brought to my attention in the last two months. Ladies, be sure to do self-checks and get those mammograms!