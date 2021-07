It’s been quite a year (and then some) but slowly but surely, the world is starting to return to normal. Restaurants are open, travel is returning, offices are welcoming back employees, and life is settling into a new yet familiar rhythm. Throughout the pandemic, one positive takeaway is the renewed emphasis placed on self care, and it’s something I think we could all prioritize even after life returns to normal. Investing in your physical, mental, and emotional health is so important, and I loved seeing how people emphasized the importance of self care in 2020 and 2021.