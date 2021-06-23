Trey Phills is a basketball player like his late dad. He’s also launching a new gym app

Kevin Durant's posting moratorium lasted exactly two weeks. After one of his most iconic seasons on social media, consisting of near-ritualistic deep scrolls into his chittering mentions to single out a 15-follower clapback target, Durant firmly disappeared from the internet during the Eastern Conference Semifinals against the Milwaukee Bucks. He took the time away to assert himself as the best player alive and perhaps the most dynamic and unstoppable offensive weapon the game has ever seen. He averaged 50 minutes per game (not a typo) over his past three contests, and scored 49 points, 32 points and 48 points in succession. It was a God-amongst-men performance; a stretch of basketball that makes you question whether the Nets forward hails from another planet.