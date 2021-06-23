Jay Van Raalte is making waves as a solo artist

Jay Van Raalte’s latest EP is due this fall, and a solo LP is scheduled for an early 2022 release | Photo by Ashley Rose Stanol. Live Music is Back Chances are that Charleston music lovers and musicians won’t look at a packed-out show the same anymore — especially now that we have the chance to be at one again. With ample access to vaccines and social-distancing mandates phasing out, local venues are ready to offer more options for live music […]