Historically, value stocks have outperformed growth stocks. But there's also never been a time in history where the conditions were so perfect for growth stocks to thrive. Since the end of the Great Recession, lending rates have moved to all-time lows and the Federal Reserve has used quantitative-easing measures to weigh down long-term yields. In other words, there's been abundant access to cheap capital that fast-paced companies have been able to use to hire, acquire, and innovate.