Are paranoia and suspicion the new logic? The Communist Party of China greatly relies on universal influences after the Cultural Revolution weakened China and made them extremely poor. The Communists in Beijing believed that if they adopted “foreign culture” and “eclectic influence,” they would catch up with the rest of the world economically. This is all rooted from general secretary Xi Jinping, in efforts to make China prosperous by 2021. This paranoia has led Jinping to the repression of Uighur minority, the devastation of the Muslim community, and the greatest political purge China has ever seen which has led to 170 ministers being sacked or jailed. This allowed loyalists to take their places to justify Jinping’s belief that he will gain complete control over the party. Jinping’s writings from 2017 can also trace this paranoia, he wrote “If we don’t take strict precautions and correct them in time… small problems will grow into big ones.”