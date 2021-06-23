Cancel
A Disney+ chef documentary jostles for success alongside ‘Loki’

By LUCAS SHAW
Kansas City Star
 12 days ago

The most surprising thing about the new Disney+ documentary "Wolfgang" is that it exists at all. For one thing, Wolfgang Puck doesn’t look backward, as he notes in the movie’s opening minutes. Though Puck is America’s original celebrity chef and one of the world’s most famous, he has been reluctant to talk about his childhood, his personal life, or how he built his business empire, estimated to be worth at least $90 million. He has been singularly focused on advancing his brand, which encompasses everything from popular steakhouses to cookware.

There’s a good story in “Wolfgang” that captures how a chef goes with the flow. It was a bustling night at Spago (the only kind of night Spago had in the ’80s), and in walked Joan Collins, at the apex of her “Dynasty” fame. She always ordered one of Wolfgang Puck’s most popular dishes: smoked salmon on a brioche. But all the brioche was gone, and Puck didn’t want to face the wrath of Alexis. So he improvised. He cooked a pizza without tomato sauce and spread dill cream on it, covering it with smoked salmon and topping it with dollops of caviar. Voilà! A Spago classic was born.
