Eric Bischoff Finally Realizes Who Came Up With “New World Order” Term In WCW

By Marco Rovere
wrestlinginc.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn the latest episode of the 83 Weeks Podcast, former WCW President Eric Bischoff spoke about the creation of the nWo and where the idea for the name came from. While doing a watch-along for the WCW Monday Nitro before Bash at the Beach 1996, where the nWo was formed, Larry Zybysko on commentary spoke about the Outsiders interfering on the show and said “there will be a new world order in professional wrestling” this Sunday. Bischoff candidly said he had never remembered hearing Zybysko mention the name of the group before.

Eric Bischoff
