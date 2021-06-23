Spongelle Body Buffers for 25% Off? Your Skin Will Thank You

All products featured on Glamour are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. If you’re familiar with microcurrent technology, you’ve likely got Tera Peterson, founder of the NuFACE, to thank for that. Twenty years before NuFACE launched in 2005, Peterson’s mother was an esthetician at the famed Golden Door Spa in San Diego, constantly getting asked to hike up to Los Angeles to work her magic on celebrities’ faces. In 2000, the idea of NuFACE – a handheld microcurrent device that could be used daily between professional treatments – was born, and, five years later, it launched. In 2007, it became the first and only handheld device cleared by the FDA, and 16 years after launching, NuFACE now has four tools for the face and the body.